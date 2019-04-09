ND leader briefs EU ambassadors

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday met ambassadors of European Union states at a working lunch in Athens hosted by Romanian Ambassador Lucian Fatu whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency.



Mitsotakis briefed the diplomats on ND’s positions ahead of elections this year, pledging policies to extract Greece from its crisis and calling on the EU to show flexibility as regards Greece’s fiscal targets.



In an interview with Reuters, Mitsotakis said he intended to accelerate privatization, cut taxes, attract foreign investment and make the Greek pension system viable.