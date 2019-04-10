It was no surprise that the investigation into the Novartis case has yielded its first results during a pre-election period. Regardless of what one may think about this concurrence, it cannot be denied that the political timing mandates that the investigation be wrapped up as soon as possible.

The corruption prosecutor’s findings cannot remain incomplete for much longer. There has already been more than 18 months of intensive investigation. If the case is allowed to drag on it will be tantamount to a cheap pre-election machination.