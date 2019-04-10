AJC, HALC hail introduction of East Med Security and Energy Partnership Act

American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) have welcomed the introduction of the “Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act” by Senators Robert Menendez and Marco Rubio.



“At a time when the Eastern Mediterranean is emerging as a distinct and vital geopolitical region, efforts of congress to secure US leadership and bolster existing partnerships should be applauded,” AJC CEO David Harris said.



Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of HALC, said “Today’s Mediterranean is reclaiming much of its historic importance.”



“Developments in the greater Eastern Mediterranean region will effect US interests in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. We applaud the leadership of Senators Menendez and Rubio. This Act will make a difference.”



For the past six years, AJC and HALC have advocated for a more comprehensive US strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean. The two groups collaborated on the creation of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance caucus and on multiple policy initiatives in the region. Both groups said they will work to achieve the Act’s adoption by Congress.