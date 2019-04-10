Amyras gives up parliamentary seat ahead of EU vote

Independent MP Giorgos Amyras is giving up his parliamentary seat ahead of European Parliament elections where he is expected to run as an MEP candidate for conservative New Democracy opposition, reports said Wednesday.



Amyras, who was elected in Greece’s Parliament with To Potami in January 2015, left the centrist party in January after disagreeing with the leadership’s support of the so-called Prespes accord.



Newly-introduced rules allow Greek lawmakers to take part in European Parliament elections.



However, in a statement Amyras said he would not make use of the “shameful” regulation.



The parliamentary seat is expected to go to Antigone Lyberaki, an economist.