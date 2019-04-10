Cavusoglu says Turkey may have to look for ‘alternatives’ to US systems

It makes no sense to question Turkey’s NATO membership over its decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile defense systems, which has fueled tensions with Washington, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said according to reports, adding that other members of the transatlantic alliance have already installed Russian S-300.



The pro-government Sabah newspaper reports that in an interview with private NTV broadcaster, Cavusoglu sought to play down concerns in Washington that the S-400s are not compatible with NATO systems. The US has urged NATO-ally Turkey to purchase Raytheon Co Patriot defense systems instead.



The Turkish minister reportedly warned that Ankara may have to purchase more S-400s or alternative systems if Washington refuses to sell the Patriot systems. He reportedly added that Ankara will have to look for alternatives if it does not receive the Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters.