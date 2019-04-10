NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Self-styled anarchists disrupt university vote

TAGS: Education

About 40 members of an anti-establishment group barged into Panteio University in Athens disrupting elections at the premises, reports said Wednesday.

According to the reports, the assailants, who were wearing crash helmets and wielding wooden sticks, shouted slogans and scattered fliers that said: “Keep voting – Power is rubbing its hands.”

The vote was suspended. There were no reports of injuries. No further details were immediately available.

