Release Festival | Athens | June 7-30

The dates and lineup for what has grown to become Greece's biggest rock festival, Release, have been announced and tickets are on sale, with early bird discounts and package deals taking some of the sting out of the prices.

The event at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) on the southern coast of Athens at Palaio Faliro gets under way on Friday, June 7, with Damian Marley, nicknamed Junior Gong after his legendary father, Bob Marley. Known for infusing authentic reggae with hip-hop and dance elements, this will be his first appearance in Greece. Marley will be joined by prominent reggae fusion band Third World and acclaimed vocalist Hollie Cook.

Day 2 on Saturday, June 8, finds punk icon Iggy Pop headlining a star-packed night with a set of crowd-pleasing classics from his solo albums as well as his time with the Stooges. On the same night, English rock band James will be returning to Greece with its latest album, “Living in Extraordinary Times,” as well as older favorites, while the roster will close with London-based alt-rock act Shame, which broke out on the scene at the start of last year with the critically acclaimed album “Songs of Praise.”

Things get grittier on Friday, June 14, with the loud and flamboyant American heavy metal band Manowar, which still enjoys a loyal following in metal-loving Greece. The other acts on the night have yet to be announced. Release chills out somewhat on Sunday, June 15, with headline act New Order playing some of the memorable singles that went on to influence later generations of pop/rock acts, including from its earlier days as Joy Division. Former Smiths Brit-rock guitarist and songwriter Johnny Marr will also be appearing on the same night, with music from his latest album, “Call the Comet,” and older material. London-based downtempo trip-hop act Morcheeba and the relatively new Irish post-punk Fontaines DC will complete the roster on June 15.

Things heat up again on Wednesday, June 19, as American metal sensation Clutch, known for its high-energy live shows, makes its first appearance at a big open-air venue in Greece. Keeping the American metal vibe going, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will be playing songs from 2018’s “Wrong Creatures” and older albums, while popular local heavy metal/rock band Planet of Zeus will bring the curtain down on the night.

Cypress Hill is the headliner on Friday, June 21, reminding fans of its sweeping influence on the hip-hop scene, particularly in the early 1990s, and its enduring appeal, confirmed with a spectacular comeback in 2018 with “Elephants on Acid.”

Sunday, June 23, has a distinctly Irish flavor, with singer-songwriter Hozier promoting his latest album “Wasteland, Baby!” and electronic dance pop diva and former Moloko frontwoman Roisin Murphy. The evening will also include a set by Belgian electro-dream pop act Hooverphonic.

Seattle grunge legend Alice in Chains sets the tone on Monday, June 24, with numbers that helped shape what was an exciting new genre in the 1990s and had an impact on later rockers. Californian stoner rockers Fu Manchu, a powerful live act, will also be appearing on the night, along with one of the most successful rock acts in Greece, 1000mods.

Release ends on Sunday, June 30, with best-selling American nu metal band Disturbed making its Greek debut. The act had originally been slated to play an indoor venue but was moved to Plateia Nerou due to popular demand.

For details, lineup additions and tickets, visit www.releaseathens.gr.