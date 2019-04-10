Dutch activist launches successful crowdfunding campaign for stolen bike

A Dutch activist, whose bike was stolen at the northern port city of Thessaloniki during a stopover on his cycling journey from the Netherlands to India, managed to raise money to buy a new one thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.



Jitse Bouma, who is cycling to raise money for children with cancer through his foundation Stichting Dreamcycle, said on a Facebook post that his bicycle, along with his equipment and travel documents, were stolen on central Tsimiski street on March 26th.



A friend of the cyclist, along with a Dutch child cancer center, launched a crowdfunding campaign to help him. As of Wednesday afternoon, the crowdfunding campaign had raised 6,515 euros, overshooting the target of 5,500 euros.



“Besides the fact that I can buy a new bike and I can continue, it is heartwarming that so many people are supporting me. This is a huge boost after the impact this tragedy had on me,” the activist said in a video he posted on his Facebook page, saying the campaign turned a “negative experience” into a “positive” one.



“I will continue, I'm 100 percent sure of that. And stronger than before,” he added.



Bouma, himself a cancer survivor, said on his crowdfunding platform that he reported the theft to the the local police who showed indifference. For this reason, he reached out to Greek and Dutch media to speak out about his mishap.