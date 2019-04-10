NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Anarchist group throws flyers outside foreign ministry

Members of self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers outside the Greek foreign ministry on Wednesday afternoon to express solidarity with Palestinians and nine alleged members of the Turkish DHKP-C terrorist group who have been jailed in Greece since 2018.

About 15 individuals attempted to unfurl a banner outside the foreign ministry on central Vassilisis Sofias street shortly after 5 p. m. but were prevented by policemen guarding the building.

The anarchists threw flyers with the slogans “Solidarity with the struggling peoples of Turkey,” “Freedom to the 9 fighters of DHKP-C,” and “Solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Officers reportedly detained an unspecified number of the suspects.

At about the same time, another group of unknown individuals damaged a police car driving through the Exarchia district.

