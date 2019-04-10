Hunt continues for escaped prisoner from Athens court

Police continued their manhunt on Wednesday for a 43-year-old man who manage to escape from an Athens courthouse on Tuesday before he was to appear before an investigative magistrate.

The suspect, a member of the Roma community, managed to break away from his guards during a fracas caused by his friends and relatives who showed up at the court and attacked police.

He had been arrested, along with three others, on April 3 in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi in connection with a string of burglaries across Attica.