NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Hunt continues for escaped prisoner from Athens court

TAGS: Crime

Police continued their manhunt on Wednesday for a 43-year-old man who manage to escape from an Athens courthouse on Tuesday before he was to appear before an investigative magistrate.

The suspect, a member of the Roma community, managed to break away from his guards during a fracas caused by his friends and relatives who showed up at the court and attacked police.

He had been arrested, along with three others, on April 3 in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi in connection with a string of burglaries across Attica. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 