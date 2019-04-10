Food delivery workers call strike for Thursday

The groups representing food delivery workers in Athens and Thessaloniki on Wednesday called on workers to join a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand better working conditions.

With the slogan “Don’t order in today, cook some spaghetti,” the unions are appealing to consumers to back their cause.

They are calling on employers to provide scooters to workers who are not only obliged to use their own vehicles but also, frequently, to pay for gas and cover their own insurance. They also want the job to be listed among those classified as hazardous to health and safety.