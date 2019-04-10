Three men sent to prosecutor over stolen ancient grave stele

Three men are expected to appear before a prosecutor after their arrest near Athens on Tuesday for illegal possession of an ancient marble grave stele.



The three suspects – aged 44, 43 and 36 – had hidden the Hellenistic era stele in an olive grove in the suburb of Spata, east of Athens.



It was found during a raid conducted by officers of the Ioannina police department in northwestern Greece.



The Hellenistic Age stretched from the death of Alexander the Great in 323 BC until the 1st century BC. The stele, which measures 1.04x0.54 meters, depicts two male figures.