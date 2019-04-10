Tsipras to support flexible Brexit extension at EU summit

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to support a flexible extension to the Brexit deadline at Wednesday's emergency European Council session in Brussels, according to government sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The European Council is examining British Prime Minister Theresa May's request for an extension to June 30, to allow time for an orderly exit from the EU.



Tsipras will also reiterate Greece's official position against a disorderly Brexit, and call for safeguards that will allow the EU to continue operating smoothly during this process, without having to convene summit meetings over Brexit-related issues, the news agency said.