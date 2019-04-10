At its second Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum next month, Metropolitan College – the largest UK transnational education provider in Greece – will launch its Superyacht Academy certification programs in collaboration with Solent University’s Warsash Superyacht Academy, based in the English city of Southampton.



It will also present its lifelong learning courses for yachting hospitality professionals, offered in collaboration with the Professional Yachting Association and the International Association of Maritime Institutions.



Board member Romanos Rodopoulos said: “With our 2019 participation in the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum we aim to present and promote our Maritime and Superyacht Academy academic and lifelong learning programs, ideal both for professionals in the shipping and yachting industry, and young people wishing to pursue a career in the sector. We believe that the Forum’s international profile will contribute in showcasing the strong potential of Southeast Europe in the sea tourism sector and more particularly in the yachting sector.”



In 2018 Metropolitan College launched its Maritime Academy in partnership with Solent University, providing young people with the opportunity to attend one of the world’s leading maritime academies without leaving Greece.