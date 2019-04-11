The rift in Turkey’s relations with the United States – prompted by its decision to acquire a Russian missile defense system in defiance of Washington’s objections – in tandem with the consolidation of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel alliance has, not unjustifiably, raised national expectations over Greece’s geopolitical future. However, these changes are still fresh and as such do not provide a solid basis for long-term geopolitical revisions – especially if one takes into consideration the moodiness of the leaders involved.



They do, however, open up new possibilities for Greek foreign policy. Still, it must be noted that if Greece is to make the most of these new possibilities, it must avoid impulsive and premature celebrations at all costs. As always in these situations, more prudence is required.