Anarchists attack police, disrupt university vote

Anarchists attacked police officers in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia on Wednesday while others staged a protest outside the Foreign Ministry and a third group disrupted student union elections at the capital’s Panteion University.



In the first incident, shortly after noon, a group of 50 people wearing crash helmets and wielding iron bars barged into Panteion and ordered students to leave the premises, threatening to burn them alive. No injuries were reported but the vote was suspended.



Later, just before 5.30 p.m., a group of around 15 anarchists attacked two police officers in Exarchia, pelting their patrol car with stones. The officers were unhurt but the vehicle was damaged.



At around the same time, members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas scattered fliers outside the Foreign Ministry to express solidarity with Palestinians and nine alleged members of the Turkish DHKP-C terrorist group who have been in custody in Greece since late 2017.