Costa-Gavras film on Varoufakis account of 2015 talks with creditors gets grant

The official government website, Diavgeia, has published a decision by Media Minister Nikos Pappas to grant funding of nearly 630,000 euros to Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras for a project based on a book by Greece’s controversial former finance minister.

Gavras is currently shooting a film based on Yanis Varoufakis’ account of the thorny negotiations between Greece and its international creditors in the first half of 2015, detailed in his book “Adults in the Room.”

The film by the director of the political thriller “Z” and World War II drama “Amen” has an overall budget of around 1.8 million euros.