NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Costa-Gavras film on Varoufakis account of 2015 talks with creditors gets grant

TAGS: Politics, Film

The official government website, Diavgeia, has published a decision by Media Minister Nikos Pappas to grant funding of nearly 630,000 euros to Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras for a project based on a book by Greece’s controversial former finance minister.

Gavras is currently shooting a film based on Yanis Varoufakis’ account of the thorny negotiations between Greece and its international creditors in the first half of 2015, detailed in his book “Adults in the Room.”

The film by the director of the political thriller “Z” and World War II drama “Amen” has an overall budget of around 1.8 million euros.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 