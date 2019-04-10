ATHEX: Blue chips take bourse index higher

The Greek stock market remained split between winners and losers on Wednesday, with blue chips enjoying a day of gains and mid-caps suffering mild losses while turnover remained at a satisfactory level. It appears the market is now awaiting Standard & Poor’s verdict on Greece in 15 days’ time.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 755.53 points, adding 0.31 percent to Tuesday’s 753.16 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.68 percent to 1,9343.62 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.91 percent.

The banks index climbed 0.32 percent, with Piraeus grabbing 2.12 percent, Alpha rising 0.83 percent and Eurobank collecting 0.22 percent, while National was down 1.46 percent. Piraeus Port Authority jumped 2.78 percent, Coca-Cola HBC earned 2.01 percent, ADMIE Holdings increased 1.95 percent and Grivalia Properties advanced 1.47 percent.

In total 48 stocks registered gains, 44 reported losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 59.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 73.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange grabbed another 2.10 percent to close at 70.37 points.