Greek fish farming suffering from fierce competition after lira drop

The impact of the collapse in the Turkish lira last year had a predictable impact on Greek fish farming sales.

Although Greek aquaculture companies managed to sell greater quantities in 2018, according to the financial figures they released, the average sale prices dived due to pressures in foreign markets from the much cheaper Turkish fish.

This pressure is continuing this year too, as the prices are continuing to slide compared to last year.

Nireus reported on Wednesday a 6.2 percent average drop in prices in 2018 from 2017, bringing total turnover down to 197.3 million euros last year from 206.7 million the year before.