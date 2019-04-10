Greece and Cyprus bolster relations with Lebanon

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos (left) and his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides (second left) listen to Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil (right) during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting was to lay the groundwork for enhancing cooperation in the sectors of tourism, education, the economy and trade and strengthening the European Union’s relations with Lebanon and bilateral relations. The refugee issue, as well as energy and international concerns were also discussed. [Wael Hamzeh//EPA]