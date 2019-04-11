BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PPC mulls securitising overdue bills to tap bond markets, according to paper

Public Power Corp (PPC) is considering securitising part of its backlog of unpaid bills and using them as a guarantee to tap bond markets later this year, a Greek newspaper reported on Thursday.

PPC, which is 51 percent state-owned, has hired an adviser to help collect part of its overdue bills worth more than 2.5 billion euros that were left unpaid in austerity-hit Greece in recent years.

Citing unnamed sources, Ta Nea newspaper said PPC will seek to raise 200-300 million euros via a bond which will be covered by outstanding debts. It said Deutsche Bank and Finacity have been organising the process.

The utility previously said it was examining options to raise 300-400 million euros from debt markets this year, including a 5-year bond.

Chief Executive Manolis Panagiotakis has said that declining profit was making issuing debt harder, but was confident that PPC would repay a 350 million euro bond due in May.

PPC was not immediately available for comment.

[Reuters]

