Greek bonds, stocks rally again; 10-year yield at lowest since Sep 2005

Greece’s government bond yields dropped across the curve again on Thursday to their lowest level in over 13 years, with one analyst citing improved Greek primary surplus projections from the International Monetary Fund and strong employment data as reasons.



Data showed that Greece’s January unemployment rate was the lowest reading since July 2011.



Greece’s 10-year bond yield dropped eight basis points to its lowest level since September 2005 at 3.34 percent while the five-year yield was at its lowest level since August 2006.



The main Greek stock index was up 1 percent at 8-month highs.

