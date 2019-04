Buena Vista Social Club diva Omara Portuondo and her band of musicians are stopping in Greece on the acclaimed Cuban singer's Last Kiss tour for one show at the Technopolis cultural complex on Monday, July 15. Tickets for the event, which are priced from 23 to 58 euros, are already available at www.viva.gr and tel 11876, and are selling fast. Doors open at 9.30 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 216.800.4868