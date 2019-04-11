Art Books Bazaar | Athens | April 12-14

The Benaki Museum is holding its annual book bazaar at its Pireos Street annex, where its high-end art publications will be available at discounts of 50-70 percent, as well as a selection of secondhand books at extremely low prices. There will also be an online sale at bazaar.benaki.gr. The books on sale cover a range of subjects, from classical Greece, Byzantine culture, folklore, modern Greek painting, sculpture and architecture to photography and European art. The museum is open Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,

Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr