Outview Festival | Athens | To April 17

Running at the Greek Film Archive through Wednesday, April 17, this year's Outview Film Festival, whose aim is to celebrate diversity, is dedicated to the feminist maxim “The personal is political.” The program comprises 13 feature films and 15 documentaries from different parts of the world addressing a range of issues related mainly to perceptions and expressions of sexuality and sexual identity. For the screening program, visit outview.gr. Though the site is in Greek, there is a list of the films to be screened in English.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos &

Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.361.2046