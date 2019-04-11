BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Elpida Tzortzatos becomes first Greek female IBM Fellow

TAGS: Technology, Science

Elpida Tzortzatos has become the first Greek woman to receive the distinction of being named an IBM Fellow this year.

She is one of just eight engineers, scientists and designers who have distinguished themselves in the multinational technology giant’s ranks and joins 297 colleagues from the past 56 years who have also been named IBM Fellows.

Tzortzatos is a Z Engineer, helping clients to incorporate artificial intelligence into their core business.

