‘Three-person’ baby boy born in Greece

A handout image made available by the Spanish company Embryotools shows the birth of a baby with DNA from three people that was conceived using an experimental in vitro fertilization (IVF) method called mitochondrial donation, in Athens on Wednesday (photo released Thursday). The method is only believed to have been used once before. Fertility doctors from Spain and Greece used the mitochondrial donation technique to help the woman get pregnant using her egg, the father’s sperm and another egg from a donor woman. [Embryotools/EPA]