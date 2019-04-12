Greek firm fined for discrimination

The state’s Labor Inspection Squad (SEPE) has fined a private company for failing to take back a worker who was HIV positive following a protracted leave of absence due to illness, local media reported Thursday.

SEPE imposed the fine, the size of which was not revealed, at the behest of Greece’s Ombudsman.

According to a report issued by the Ombudsman, the employer sacked the worker on his return from his leave of absence, citing his illness.

The watchdog deemed that there had been discrimination against the worker and proposed that the company be fined.

After SEPE’s fine, the company reportedly offered the worker his job back but on less favorable terms – a proposal that he rejected.