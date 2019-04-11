Delivery workers and couriers make their demands felt

Food delivery and courier workers take to the streets of Athens on their way to the Labor Ministry during Thursday’s 24-hour strike to demand better working conditions. Strikers are calling on employers to provide scooters to workers, who are not only obliged to use their own vehicles but also, frequently, to pay for gas and cover their own insurance. They also want the job to be listed among those classified as hazardous to health and safety. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]