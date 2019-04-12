Archaeological site guards on strike

Guards at Greece's archaeological sites were on a three-hour strike on Friday morning over a string of demands, including the hiring of more staff to protect the country's historical monuments.

The guards' strike was scheduled to run until 11 a.m., prompting the closure of the sites.

Among the demands the guards are making are changes to their pension fund and how payments are calculated, a schedule of opening hours that will be the same around the country and the hiring of 700 additional staff.