The government has drafted legislation that will make it harder for employees to sack members of their staff, with a bill that will reportedly be put to lawmakers for a vote as part of a package of laws centered on a more favorable payment program for state debtors.

According to Labor Ministry sources, employers wishing to dismiss a worker will have to provide a plausible cause, as per the European Social Charter, which protects workers against unjustified dismissal.

If the bill is passed, dismissals will be governed by Article 24 of the charter, which states that:

“With a view to ensuring the effective exercise of the right of workers to protection in cases of termination of employment, the Parties undertake to recognize: a) the right of all workers not to have their employment terminated without valid reasons for such termination connected with their capacity or conduct or based on the operational requirements of the undertaking, establishment or service; b) the right of workers whose employment is terminated without a valid reason to adequate compensation or other appropriate relief.”

Another part of the bill will make it mandatory for any severance pay to be deposited into the terminated worker's payroll account, in a bid to ensure that employers are paying the full amount due.