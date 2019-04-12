Motum Festival | Thessaloniki | April 13 & 14

The Motum dance festival is taking place at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on April 13 and 14. On Saturday, choreographers Hannes Langolf and Ermira Goro will be exploring the perennial human quest for joy and fear of the unknown in “Dandelion,” while Sunday's program is a triple bill, with “Arisandmartha” by Aris Papadopoulos and Martha Pasakopoulou, “The Outside” by Evangelos Poulinas, and “Arthrosis” by Penny Diamantopoulou. Tickets for both shows cost 15 and 18 euros, with performances starting at 9 p.m.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr