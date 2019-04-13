Anna Miernik | Thessaloniki | April 15

Award-winning Polish pianist Anna Miernik, hailed as one of the country's greatest young talents right now, has been invited to perform at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall's tribute to Frederic Chopin on the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the French composer’s death. Apart from Chopin pieces, the program also includes a selection of works by Polish composers he inspired. The show starts at 9 p.m. and general admission costs 10 euros.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr