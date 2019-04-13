WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Vassilikos | Athens | April 15

[Giorgos Geranios]

Singer, songwriter and musician Vassilikos, the former frontman of successful indie-rock band Raining Pleasure, will be performing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Monday, April 15. The artist will be presenting new work for the first time since releasing a daring modern take on classic rebetika tunes by Vassilis Tsitsanis in 2013, along with older favorites from his solo career and his time with Raining Pleasure. Tickets for the show at the Stavros Niarchos Hall cost 10 euros. Starts at 8.30 p.m.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

