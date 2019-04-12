UN envoy suggested ways to kickstart Cyprus talks, Christodoulides says

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Friday that the UN envoy for peace negotiations, Jane Holl Lute, has proposed a set of new ideas to help kickstart the talks.



Speaking on the state broadcaster’s morning news radio program, Christodoulides said Jane Holl Lute had spoken by telephone with all parties involved in the process and submitted new ideas that could potentially help re-launch talks.



More information will be revealed soon, he added.



Asked whether Lute had proposed a four-party conference, the foreign minister denied such recommendation was made.



Earlier this week, government sources said a proposal for a four-party conference was put forward by the Turkish side via Lute, before being rejected by government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.



Commenting on the recent bill to lift the US arms embargo on Cyprus, Christodoulides said it was important and symbolic. Cyprus is not planning to purchase weapon systems, he said, adding that the move was nevertheless an acknowledgment of the role the country’s regional role.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]