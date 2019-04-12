BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Bond yields keep falling

TAGS: Markets

The eurozone’s peripheral government bond yields continued to benefit from the European Central Bank’s dovish signals on Friday.

Greek government bond yields remained at 13-year lows, having fallen 19 basis points this week and 21 basis points last week.

The Greek 10-year yield was at 3.31 percent, down almost four basis points on the day.

[Reuters]

