Fugitive convicted in absentia for abduction, armed robberies

The fugitive convict Vassilis Palaiokostas was sentenced in absentia to 58 years on Friday by a three-judge criminal appeals court in Thessaloniki after he was found guilty of the abduction of businessman Giorgos Milonas in June 2008 and for three armed robberies in the Greek city.



Palaiokostas had escaped by helicopter from Athens’ high-security Korydallos Prison in February 2009. He had also escaped by helicopter from Korydallos in 2006 while serving time for another abduction and other robberies.



He was recaptured two years later in August 2008.