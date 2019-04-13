Top court prosecutor orders probes into prison attacks

Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou on Friday ordered judicial probes into the killing of an inmate at Trikala Prison in central Greece yesterday and into the whipping of two inmates at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison on Thursday.



In Friday’s incident a 55-year-old Albanian inmate of Trikala Prison faced a prosecutor on manslaughter charges after allegedly killing a 66-year-old Greek convict with a blow to the head.



The reason for the altercation was unclear but the victim reportedly collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.



In Thursday’s incident at Korydallos, two inmates were hospitalized after other prisoners whipped them with cables.