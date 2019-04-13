The prestigious National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) is expected to express its opposition to plans by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou to merge universities with technical colleges (TEIs) and create new polytechnics.



The NTUA’s senate discussed the matter on Friday and is expected to reveal its views at a press conference on Monday.



Nikos Lagaros, the dean of the NTUA’s Civil Engineering School, told Kathimerini the government’s initiative was “sloppy” and did not have the necessary infrastructure.



Meanwhile the committee representing Greek bar associations has expressed its opposition to the planned creation of a fourth legal faculty at the University of Patra, saying the initiative has not been properly thought out.



Plans to merge universities with technical colleges have prompted protests by teachers and students. They are seen as a bid by the government to gain popularity ahead of elections by appointing new academic staff.