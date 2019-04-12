ATHEX: Third week of gains ends on another 9-month high

The Greek bourse wrapped up another week of gains on Friday, with the benchmark at a nine-month high. Still, trading volume eased and the positive momentum appears to have slowed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 765.67 points, adding 0.20 percent to Thursday’s 764.13 points. It rose for a third consecutive week, by 1.49 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.13 percent to close at 1,957.47 points, while the banks index declined 0.64 percent.

Terna Energy collected 2.88 percent, Fourlis Holdings rose 2.50 percent and Sarantis earned 1.92 percent, as Hellenic Exchanges fell 2.14 percent and Eurobank gave up 1.85 percent.

In total 58 stocks headed higher, 39 took losses and 34 stayed put.

Turnover was the lowest of the last four sessions, amounting to 55 million euros, down from Thursday’s 81.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.47 percent to 70.24 points.