Lesvos landslide forces people out of their homes

File photo from landslides in Plomari in 2018

Residents in the town of Plomari on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos were forced out of their homes early Saturday morning due to a landslide in the area.



According to the Lesvosnews.gr, large boulders crashed near the homes of several residents but there were no injuries.



A large rockslide caused extensive damage to homes in the area four months ago and residents have reportedly complained several times about the lack of initiative on the part of local authorities to take preventive action.



Plomarinews.gr said that another landslide on Friday evening blocked the road connecting the towns of Seladi and Palaiochori. Recent rainfall in the area has only exacerbated fears that more landslides could occur in the area.