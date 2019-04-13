Air force lauds Iniohos exercise

Hundreds of aircraft take-offs in and dozens of battle simulations were included in the 12-day Iniohos multinational exercise, which ended at the Andravida base in the Peloponnese on Friday.



According to a statement issued by the Greek Air Force, participants were involved in attacking ground targets, countering enemy air defenses and in search-and-rescue operations in a combat environment.



Pilots from Greece, the United States, Israel, Italy and the United Arab Emirates performed a total of 863 flights across the range of the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR).



Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Canada, Croatia and Romania had observer roles.