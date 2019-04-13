Natural History Museum of Meteora wins 2019 tourism awards

The Natural History Museum of Meteora and Mushroom Museum in central Greece took home three prizes from last week’s Tourism Awards 2019 – one of the most prestigious institutions of the country’s tourism industry.



The institution received the silver in the Rural Tourism category for the Truffle Hunts it organizes and the bronze for its annual Mushroom Festival in the Festival-Cultural Event category.



It also got the Bronze in the Museums-Archaeological Sites category. The news was welcomed by Nikos Pallas, the director of the regional museum which has been in operation for just four years.



“We are very pleased because these awards are the ultimate reward of our efforts,” he said.