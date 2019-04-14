Mitsotakis presents ND European election candidates

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on voters to resist the temptation to abstain and vote massively for his party in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament.

Presenting his party’s 42 candidates, 42 days ahead of the election, Mitsotakis reminded his audience that, 40 years ago, on May 28, 1979, New Democracy’s founder, then-Prime Minister Constantine Karamanlis, signed the agreement for Greece’s accession to the then-European Communities “going against public opinion.”

Polls consistently show New Democracy easily leading ruling Syriza.

The result on May 26 should be such that it leaves no question about the coming great change, Mitsotakis said, referring to national elections, which must take place by October, at the latest.

It is possible that the government might choose to hold national elections at the same time as the European ones. The first round of local and regional elections is also being held on May 26.

Former Parliament speaker Vangelis Meimarakis is leading the European campaign, although he, like the other 41 candidates, will need a preference vote to be elected.

Greece holds 21 seats in the 751-seat European Parliament. New Democracy elected 5 MEPs in 2014, all of whom are running again.