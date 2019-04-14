Panionios and AEK played out a close contest that the hosts won by four.

Rethymno scored one more huge win in the Basket League and will take the relegation battle with Kymi and Lavrio down to the wire, as Kolossos Rhodes bid goodbye to the top division on Saturday.

Until a week ago Rethymno had only had three wins in 21 matches, and suddenly scored three wins in a row, within just eight days. Its latest victim has been Ifaistos Limnou on Limnos, which the “Cretan Kings” defeated 80-77 on Saturday and climbed out of the drop zone for the first time since the start of the league.

Kymi is the new dweller of the 13th spot, after losing 95-60 at Aris, in a game that had the Thessaloniki team advance after the first quarter 26-2!

Kolossos has now lost all hope of staying up, and will finish last due to its 84-77 loss at home to Peristeri, that is now alone in third after Promitheas and PAOK lost in Athens.



PAOK led host Olympiakos for most of the first half, but could not match its host, especially the impressive Serb center Nikola Milutinov, as the Reds won 80-59.

Promitheas also fought hard in Athens against Panathinaikos, but eventually succumbed 87-76. Worried Panathinaikos coach Rick Pitino said that if his team plays like that against Madrid in the Euroleague, it will get swept out, referring to the play-offs that begin on Wednesday at Real Madrid for the Greens.

In other games Panionios edged out AEK 78-74 and Lavrio defeated Holargos 76-69.