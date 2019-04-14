American climber dies in the Peloponnese

A 40-year-old climber from the US was found dead near Leonidio in the Peloponnese on Sunday.



The man was found unconscious by firefighters at the “Crash of the Titans” climbing field at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Fire Service announced, with his injuries sustained from a fall from the steep rocks.



The man’s body was taken to a hospital in Corinth where he was pronounced dead. Police is investigating the conditions of his death.