Officer hurt in attack on patrol car after soccer match
The patrol car was damaged in the assault which ended without arrests as the assailants fled.
A police officer sustained minor injuries during an attack on a patrol car in Piraeus on Sunday shortly after a soccer match at the Karaiskaki stadium
The attack involved 10 people sticks and stones and came shortly after Olympiakos beat visiting Xanthi 4-0.
