Coast Guard rescues 42 migrants off Samos

A group of 42 undocumented migrants have joined thousands of others on Samos after reaching the eastern Aegean islands on an inflatable dinghy from neighboring Turkey on Sunday.

Samos has become an increasingly popular destination in recent months, resulting in severe overcrowding at the main reception center near the island's port of Vathy.

On Sunday morning, 494 refugees were transferred to Piraeus from Samos as part of a broader initiative aimed at transferring some of the burden from island camps to facilities on the mainland.

Last week the Migration Ministry approved the creation of a new reception on center, some 6 kilometers from Vathy.