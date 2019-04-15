One dead, three injured after thieves' car crashes with bus

A man was killed and three injured late on Sunday when the car they were traveling in while fleeing the theft of a food delivery worker collided with a bus in Menidi, northern Athens.

According to police, the car was traveling at a high speed when it crashed into an upcoming bus at the junction of Karamanlis and Aghia Triada streets.

Two of the thieves fled after the crash while the other two and the bus driver were transferred to the hospital where one of the two assailants died.

The third passenger was traced by police later on Sunday while the fourth was still being sought on Monday.

Nine firefighters, manning three engines, were sent on the scene to cut the two men out of the wreckage of the car.