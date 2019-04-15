Cyprus’ former foreign minister looks back on career

Cyprus’ former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides spoke of the need to engage with the Cyprus problem without fear or prejudice during a book launch event on Friday.



The book, titled “30 Years Present: Ideas and Thoughts on our Cyprus,” recounts his experiences in politics from government spokesman to EU lawmaker to foreign minister.



During his speech address, Kasoulides referred to efforts to revamp Cyprus foreign policy and efforts to deal with the Cyprus issue. He stressed it is important for the leaders of the two communities “to feel that they are negotiating for a solution to the Cyprus problem while feeling confident that the public also wants a solution.”



Speaking at the University of Nicosia in front of a crowded auditorium that included President Nicos Anastasiades and several political leaders Kasoulides said, “if we really intend to solve this problem, the two communities must not see each other as antagonists.



Speaking of foreign policy, Kasoulides said “every country will have trust in us if we are trustworthy,” adding that Cyprus needs to keep its cards open vis-a-vis the US as well as Russia.



Speaking at the event, Kathimerini’s executive director Alexis Papachelas said that Kasoulides represents a school of thought that has been unfairly criticized in the past, namely that of patriotic realism.



“Kasoulides waged a battle to communicate the need for realism and reason,” Papachelas said. [Kathimerini Cyprus]